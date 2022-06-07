Taking a Strategic Approach to Metaverse Marketing 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

In the same way that brands reimagined marketing to meet new opportunities with the rise of social media, marketers are preparing for —while others are already knee-deep in — the seismic changes brought on by the metaverse. During Adweek’s CMO Summit East, metaverse marketing pioneers from Mint and Artsy explored how brands can meaningfully enter the metaverse.