Taking a Strategic Approach to Metaverse Marketing 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
In the same way that brands reimagined marketing to meet new opportunities with the rise of social media, marketers are preparing for —while others are already knee-deep in — the seismic changes brought on by the metaverse. During Adweek’s CMO Summit East, metaverse marketing pioneers from Mint and Artsy explored how brands can meaningfully enter the metaverse.