New York, NY, April 1st, 2024 – Suzy, a leading end-to-end market research software platform, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with ADWEEK, a leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media and technology, for the podcast, The Speed of Culture. The partnership, which first took the ADWEEK Podcast Network by storm in 2022, is set for an exciting extension over the next two years, beginning April 1.

“ADWEEK is thrilled to renew our partnership with consumer insights platform Suzy and its podcast, The Speed of Culture, for two more years. Since The Speed of Culture published its first episode with the ADWEEK Podcast Network, host Matt Britton and his guests have provided our audience with key insights into evolving consumer trends and why they matter. Together with Suzy, we’re excited to further develop the podcast and grow its audience,” said ADWEEK chief content officer Zoe Ruderman.

The Speed of Culture podcast, hosted by Matt Britton, Suzy’s CEO, has quickly become a must-listen for those keen to understand the rapidly changing landscape of consumer behavior. Britton brings together thought leaders, industry experts and innovators to dive deep into the trends shaping our world and how brands can navigate these changes to stay ahead. Some of the previous guests include William White, CMO of Walmart, Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Beauty, Tariq Hassan, CMO of McDonald’s, Shachar Scott, vice president of marketing at Meta Reality Labs and Frank Cooper III, CMO of Visa.

Reflecting on the partnership, Matt Britton shared his enthusiasm: “The collaboration between Suzy and ADWEEK on The Speed of Culture podcast has been an incredible journey. We just launched our 100th episode and are thrilled about our continued relationship and the opportunity it brings to highlight the movers and shakers across industries. The insights we uncover with our guests not only shed light on current trends but also pave the way for future innovations in the marketing industry as a whole. We’re excited to keep delivering content that our listeners can’t get anywhere else, helping brands tap into the speed of culture.”

The renewed partnership promises to elevate The Speed of Culture to new heights with more engaging content, dynamic discussions and invaluable insights into consumer trends that matter to marketers, brands and anyone intrigued by the intersection of culture and commerce.

Stay tuned to The Speed of Culture on the ADWEEK Podcast Network for the latest episodes and join us in exploring the trends that are shaping our world.

