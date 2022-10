Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Jim VandeHei, co-founder and CEO of Axios, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss his journey from reporter to leader of a publishing agency with more than 500 employees.