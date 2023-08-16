Skyscanner's Global ECD on Developing a Campaign to Stand Out

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In the world of online travel planning, Scotland-based Skyscanner is a challenger brand gearing up to take on high fliers like Booking Holdings and Expedia Group.

Acting as both a search engine and a travel agent, the 22-year-old company connects millions of travelers across 52 countries and 30 languages with 1,200 travel partners a month.

Skyscanner’s global executive creator director Andre Le Masurier thinks it can differentiate itself from the giants through its marketing. Its latest campaign, “The Ultimate Travel Hack,” features four mini-campaigns led by characters representing different parts of its customer base.

The aim of the brand was to produce work in the mold of KFC, Liquid Death or Dominos in engaging a wide demographic through humor.

First campaign informed the second

The first campaign, released last year, focused on the lengths different characters would go to as they aimed to save time and money with their travel plans.

That performed above benchmark metrics, claimed Le Masurier, with a view-through rate (VTR) growing by 30%, awareness up by 10% and consideration increasing by 9%. There was also a 10% increase in sessions on the platform, which has led to an investment into the value of brand building and a long-term plan and integrated marcoms approach that he is leading.

“What they hadn’t done before was looking at it in a way that was super accountable to increase in awareness, consideration, uplift of other channels and do it in a way that was measurable. So, the first campaign was very digital. It was Instagram, YouTube, Facebook. And the reason we did that was we could track almost every single click, eyeballs and impression for the most part, and how much traffic can we actually drive?”

The investment is designed to tap into Canadians’ and Australians’ interest in post-pandemic travel combined with their ability to find a great deal.

As a data-led company, the Skyscanner team took the learnings from the first campaign, which ran across three territories; the U.K., Canada and Australia, and looked at quantitative research carried out at the start-middle and end of it to enable the compilation of new edits, having shot a lot of footage for each character.

Le Masurier credits having a boutique creative shop and a small production crew in allowing it to work quickly to edit and adapt campaign assets quickly based on data insights.

“We’re able to shoot loads of footage, and therefore, we can edit lots of spots,” he said. “We over-index in the number of spots, and therefore, we can come up with hypotheses on USPs (unique selling points) and different constructs that we can then test in real-time on YouTube. That’s one of the beautiful things about social. We can see in real time, as the creative is out there, what’s performing, and then we can hypothesize why some things might not be performing as well, and we’ll go in and we’ll tweak the language. We’ll see where people are dropping off from the film. We’ll decide to add some humor, and we’ll go back in.”

The marketing and brand team provide data, insights and research to help understand the traffic being directed to the Skyscanner site around user behavior while working with media agency Rebel and Thorn to understand the performance of the creative further.





The new campaign retains the tone of the first, continuing to introduce an array of colorful personalities across four mini-campaign elements, as they each show audiences how to use Skyscanner best to get the best travel deals for them. However, this campaign takes on a wider set of goals and has been devised to drive both awareness and consideration for Skyscanner as well as differentiation.

Those spots are each focused on new characters that include the Travel Magician, a trapped-in-the-90s analog travel agent, a quirky Deal Collecting Couple who have their own series finding and sharing bargain travel offers, and a Private Travel Hacker for the wealthy and well-traveled.

Each element will include social media videos created for TikTok and their dedicated campaign homepages.

Having found that the short form 15-second films performed the best of the initial set, the latest campaign mainly utilizes that format with an eye on social media platforms especially. The campaign is made up of two 30-second, three 15-second and four six-second spots.

“We want to make sure we tell the USP story in a really clear way that you get, but we also want to have some fun along the way, where you start to think of the brand as having more of a personality and engaging and wanting to spend more time with it,” Le Masurier said.

Once again created by its in-house agency Little Big Engine, this time there is more focus on characters who are power users of Skyscanner and know how to find deals, rather than including those who did not, to be more helpful in its messaging, he explains. “It took time to go back and forth between the people who knew how to find deals against the people who didn’t.”

One element kept with audiences was the small details in each character’s environment, which increased viewers’ interest, including some brand Easter eggs.

The media plan is Skyscanner’s first multi-market TV and out of home, as well as using digital paid social through TikTok.