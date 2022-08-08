Commerce Week

Shop, Click, Drive With General Motors 

Fueling the next generation of car-buying with hybrid purchasing options  

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

28 mins ago

Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

The automotive customer service experience is truly a relationship-based consumer experience. With the expansion of an online presence, General Motors is allowing this consumer relationship to flourish. According to company forecasts, online sales of parts and accessories will make up a $40 billion total addressable market by 2030. It anticipates significant revenue growth from its expanded e-commerce efforts, including the launch of its online parts store earlier this year. Donald Chesnut, chief experience officer of General Motors, kicked off Adweek’s Commerce Week with a discussion about the brand’s expansion into digital commerce and why the future of GM retail lies at the intersection of digital and physical e-commerce. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Brandweek

Take a Tour of Target’s Redesigned Store of the Futureicon-image

By Katie Richards

Commerce Week

Unlocking Omnichannel Experiences With KraftHeinz 

By Alexandra Bower

Silhouette of firefighters
Beer & Spirits

Coors Banquet Pays Tribute to Firefighters During Longest Wildfire Season Yet

By Sara Century

Maejor
Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards

How Maejor Frequency Made a Winning Podcast by Listening to the Universeicon-image

By Catherine Perloff

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023

By LiveRamp

The Holiday Shopping Season Looks Very Different for 2022

By InMobi

Marketing Costs Are Rising—But That Doesn’t Mean You Have to Cut Back

By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast

What Does the Toothpick Rule Have to Do With Marketing Measurement Strategies?

By Neil Hoyne