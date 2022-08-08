Shop, Click, Drive With General Motors 

The automotive customer service experience is truly a relationship-based consumer experience. With the expansion of an online presence, General Motors is allowing this consumer relationship to flourish. According to company forecasts, online sales of parts and accessories will make up a $40 billion total addressable market by 2030. It anticipates significant revenue growth from its expanded e-commerce efforts, including the launch of its online parts store earlier this year. Donald Chesnut, chief experience officer of General Motors, kicked off Adweek’s Commerce Week with a discussion about the brand’s expansion into digital commerce and why the future of GM retail lies at the intersection of digital and physical e-commerce.