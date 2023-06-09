Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

On this episode of Marketing Vanguard, Sabra CEO Joey Bergstein sat down to talk about how he’s navigating the transition from marketing to CEO all while putting people first.

“For me, business was always about creating value, creating growth. But the center of that is really understanding human needs and understanding how you can meet human needs as well,” Bergstein told Adweek’s Jenny Rooney.

While weaving his purpose through the business he’s leading, Bergstein admitted that successfully building a brand like Sabra couldn’t be done without the “orchestra” that is his team. “Everybody has an instrument to play, and they’ve got their sheet music,” he said. “And so they need to do their own individual things, but it all needs to work together to create a beautiful sound.”

Listen to this latest episode to hear more about Bergstein’s path to CEO and how he’s looking ahead to create real growth and value for the food company.

