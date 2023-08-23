Sustainability

P&G Dropped Its Pledge Against Forest Degradation. That Could Hurt Its Brands in the Long Run

With climate concern on the rise, people are holding companies to a higher standard

Procter & Gamble brands source wood pulp from Canada's climate-critical boreal forest, according to the NRDC.Getty Images
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

Procter & Gamble dropped a reference to forest degradation from its anti-deforestation policy in May this year, a move that green investors and environmental groups have denounced, but that the brand claims is due to streamlining terminology.

The change comes after the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) filed a complaint late last year with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It claimed that P&G—parent company to Charmin, Bounty and Puffs—wasn’t complying with its own no-degradation policy, potentially misleading investors.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles