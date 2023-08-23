Procter & Gamble dropped a reference to forest degradation from its anti-deforestation policy in May this year, a move that green investors and environmental groups have denounced, but that the brand claims is due to streamlining terminology.

The change comes after the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) filed a complaint late last year with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It claimed that P&G—parent company to Charmin, Bounty and Puffs—wasn’t complying with its own no-degradation policy, potentially misleading investors.