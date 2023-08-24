Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Brace yourself: Pepsi’s 125th birthday is coming.

The cola brand and pop culture icon plans to usher in its quasquicentennial in epic fashion, honoring its past and looking toward the future by rewarding loyal fans over 125 days. An updated logo, immersive activations, media takeovers, social content and giveaways will keep fans engaged for the rest of the year.

“We had the serendipitous moment where we realized Aug. 28, which is our 125th birthday, is 125 days between then and the end of the year,” Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer at Pepsi, told Adweek.

Pepsi was born as Brad’s Drink, named by its pharmacist founder Caleb Bradham, who renamed it on Aug. 28, 1898.

To introduce its new logo and visual identity, the brand released “All the Best Moments Are Better With Pepsi,” a 30-second spot hearkening back to the popular “Better With Pepsi” campaign. In the bass-loving bit, the refreshed logo—featuring a bolder typeface, updated color palette and signature “pulse” against a black backdrop—dances from fridges to tables and beyond while remaining at the center of every moment.

The spot will run on broadcast, digital and owned channels, with an increased buy during NFL games.

The brand also released imagery for the global campaign featuring the new look, as well as a collage of some vintage packaging designs accompanying images of past brand partners Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Shaquille O’Neill and Lionel Messi—alluding to its longstanding ties to music, sports and entertainment.





Pepsi is shouting out past brand partners like Lionel Messi. Pepsi

“This 125th milestone is also a great launch point for our new visual identity and logo,” said Kaplan, who added that the new look “really comes to life” on the packaging.

Kaplan told Adweek the brand will be doing several media takeovers over the coming weeks to celebrate Pepsi’s birthday, beginning with People magazine in the first week of September.

“We’re doing a full cover wrap and then a number of different segments within the magazine, just really talking about this cultural icon that Pepsi has become over the years and celebrating some of these moments.”

An activation to dine for

Kaplan and his team have spent the past several years branding Pepsi as the beverage of choice to pair with everything from burgers and hot dogs to rum, as well as introducing cola-infused delicacies such as “Pepsi-Roni Pizza” and a Colachup condiment to adventurous eaters.

Fittingly, the brand’s first major activation, The Pepsi 125 Diner, will continue that culinary connection while leaning into key moments in the brand’s history. Recreated to resemble sets of some of Pepsi’s most memorable commercials, the restaurant—which will be open Oct. 19-26 in New York—will feature memorabilia integrated into the modern aesthetic of its new identity.





Inside The Pepsi 125 Diner. Pepsi

“Pepsi and diners have been inextricably linked at the hip for years,” said Kaplan, who has been with the brand since 2006 and has worked with PepsiCo’s water brands, Mountain Dew and in innovation roles before taking over Pepsi marketing in 2022.

He pointed out that many iconic cultural moments—notably “The Pepsi Girl” spots featuring Hallie Kate Eisenberg, the brand’s work with Cardi B and Doja Cat, and even the famous 1970s Saturday Night Live sketch in which patrons could only order “cheeseburger, chips and Pepsi”—all take place in diners.

“[With] Pepsi and diners,” as Kaplan summed up, “a lot of great things happen together.”

Tickets to The Pepsi 125 Diner will start at $50 for a two-hour experience, during which diners will be served a full three-course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails (for those 21+) and “a front row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.” Guests who missed out on tasting Colachup earlier this summer will get their chance, along with other unicorn menu offerings such Crystal Pepsi and the viral sensation Pilk.

Eager epicureans can sign up for pre-sale access, with the first 25 fans who secure a priority access booking scoring “limited-edition Pepsi swag” to sweeten the experience.

Fans outside of New York craving a chance to get in on the action can enter a sweepstakes to win a trip for two to the experience. Five eligible winners will be selected by the brand.

Kaplan specified to Adweek that while the campaign is global and celebrations will be held worldwide, most of the activations will be based in the U.S.

One more way fans can celebrate the brand’s 125th birthday is by toasting founder Caleb Bradham with a Pepsi product purchased between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. Take a photo of the receipt (or keep the digital version) and text “PEPSI125” along with the photo to 81234 to receive a free Pepsi (in the form of a $2.50 credit to your Venmo or Paypal).