Women in Sports

MPWIS Podcast: The Britto Agency's President and CEO on Raising the Game

Marvet Britto discusses her career achievements, lessons learned along the way and the growing opportunities for women in sports

By Adweek Staff

9 seconds ago

On this week’s episode of the Most Powerful Women in Sports podcast, Adweek’s former chief content officer Lisa Granatstein sits down with Marvet Britto, president and chief executive officer of The Britto Agency.

