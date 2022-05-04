Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

On episode two of Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports, we sit down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, who’s entering her fourth season with the team. Locust was thrust into the spotlight in 2021 when she and the Bucs’ assistant strength and conditioning coach made history by becoming the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl.