More Than Race: Are You Really Doing it for the Culture?

Marketers are forgetting to go deeper and consider cultural subgroups

New York Festivals, a space that celebrates the world’s best work, spotlighted Nigerians in Advertising for 2022.Dusan Stankovic/Getty Images
By Eno Oduok

14 seconds ago

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch.

When Naija Comm was created, there was a specific type of representation that typically wasn’t emphasized enough. Building a community-based media platform and creative hub that celebrates, connects and empowers Nigerians in various creative disciplines and areas is no easy feat, but it’s worthwhile. My team and I learned how multilayered representation can be and how it extends beyond race.

