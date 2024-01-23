MilkPEP Designs a Marathon Exclusively for Women Runners

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

MilkPEP (short for Milk Processor Education Program) and its agency, Gale, are continuing their race to connect with female athletes by way of a new initiative that claims to be “the only U.S. marathon designed for women, by women.” The inaugural Every Woman’s Marathon is the brand’s biggest experiential activation to date.

The race will take place in Savannah, Ga., Nov. 16 as part of a two-day “wellness weekend,” which will offer female-focused training advice, nutrition plans and support from an advisory board of women runners, as well as cooking and yoga classes, live performances and panel discussions.

MilkPEP—the organization behind the famous “Got Milk?” campaign—will work with “women-forward” brands and charity partners. The event will also have a family-friendly design, with children’s play areas and pods for nursing, pumping and diaper changing.

Poet and author Amanda Gorman stars in the minute-long launch film, created by an all-female team at the agency and directed by Renée Mao.

Gorman—the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate, who came to prominence when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at the 2021 presidential inauguration—narrates a rousing call to action to “Join Team Milk.” Meanwhile, women runners representing various ages, body types, ethnicities and lifestyles appear on screen and eventually surround her.

The campaign launches Jan. 23 across social channels including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. The brand also secured a bespoke TikTok Takeover, ensuring that the ad was the first to run when users opened the application that day.

Ladies first

MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani told Adweek the brand wants to create a positive reconsideration of dairy milk, especially among audiences such as Generation Z and “modern moms,” who play key roles as “gatekeepers and primary shoppers.” With Gale, the organization has developed a marketing strategy that targets female consumers.

For example, last year’s snarkier creative poking fun at plant-based alternatives and “milk shaming” exclusively featured famous women.

While the marathon campaign is softer in tone, MilkPEP and Gale hope an event tailored to women’s needs hits just as hard, especially considering the hurdles female runners face in the sport. According to Karen Starc, creative director at Gale, 88% of female runners have expressed the need for races that embrace diverse athletic abilities, body types, disabilities and ages.

“Marathons have historically catered to men, with women only gaining the right to participate in 1972,” Starc said. “Fast forward to today, and the marathon landscape still skews toward meeting men’s needs—omitting consideration for the female body in training guides, race design, gear, communication and more.”

In the running

The marathon also continues MilkPEP’s aim to “highlight milk as a performance beverage,” said Rani. “We saw a fantastic opportunity in the running community, where over half of female runners are moms, and a majority are considered ‘modern.’”

A survey from market research firm Radius revealed that the running community values milk’s nutritional benefits, and 70% of female runners want more protein during race prep. However, most runners “don’t consider dairy milk as part of their training diets,” Rani added.

MilkPEP’s drive to reposition the beverage as a performance drink began in 2021, with the “You’re Gonna Need Milk for That” campaign.

The following year, the brand introduced the “26.2 Gonna Need Milk” campaign during the TCS New York City Marathon to sponsor women runners and address the disparities that female athletes face. The program has so far raised $1 million for nonprofit Girls on the Run and mobilized a community of over 20,000 female runners.

In addition to the Savannah event, the brand will support female runners at marathons and shorter races across the U.S. throughout this year.