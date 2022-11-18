The metaverse is still in its extremely early stages of development—it feels almost like a party that just started.

It’s an exciting time, but also leaves room for many questions and paradigms. How does its audience grow? How can it improve upon issues in the current iteration of the internet? Companies are focusing on a human-centered development paradigm with an almost anti-Big Tech attitude.

This episode of Metaverse Marketing explores how Web3 and Meta can reach more skeptical audiences and how marketers can get involved with its development.

Stream the Season 2 finale below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

