McNugget Buddies, a collection of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys introduced in 1988, are making a comeback after more than 25 years through a collaboration with DJ and comedian Kerwin Frost.

The Kerwin Frost Box launches in the U.S. and select global markets on Dec. 11, along with a TV commercial from lead creative agency Wieden+Kennedy New York.

The meal includes either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a soft drink, and one of six collectible toys with mix-and-match outfits. The designs are inspired by Frost’s childhood experiences and encourage fans to be completely themselves.

The characters include Don Bernice, a fashion designer who creates the styles the other Buddies wear, and Darla, who works at McDonald’s while pursuing her dream of becoming a singer.

A dedicated Instagram account will share updates on the Buddies’ daily lives in the Frost Way, a world that consumers can explore through a Snapchat AR lens that allows them to try on Buddy accessories. McDonald’s is also partnering with IGN to create a content hub for short films offering game recommendations from the Buddies.

Consumers can pick up some of the styles in the real world with an exclusive McDonald’s x Kerwin Frost line releasing Dec. 11 on kerwinfrost.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Harlem Arts Alliance.





DJ and artist Kerwin Frost’s version of the McNugget Buddies introduces fans to the Frost Way of being themselves. McDonald’s

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid,” Frost said in a statement. “I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies. Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies—each one representing different aspects of self-expression—it’s unreal, a dream come true.

“McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

The collaboration with Frost builds on the success of last year’s partnership with clothing brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

“With last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages,” McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement. “Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So we’re excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McDonald’s characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”