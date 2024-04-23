Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

When it comes to maintaining good health and wellness, it can be expensive and challenging to track down the right products, particularly for women. Love Wellness was founded by The Hills star Lo Bosworth, who wanted to give consumers access to doctor-developed supplements and wellness products that work.

Founded in 2016, Love Wellness is a women’s wellness brand focused on safe and effective solutions for common issues across vaginal, gut and brain health. Its goal is to eliminate the stigma surrounding women’s health conversations.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Bosworth as she shares her story of establishing the brand out of frustration with finding solutions for her health concerns.

