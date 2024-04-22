Visualizing Success: Crafting Personal Brands With Video

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

There are countless videos across many online platforms catering to a wide range of interests. It’s fascinating how certain videos go viral and become widely viewed by millions of people across the globe, but it’s difficult to predict what makes a video successful. Creative company Viral Growth specializes in TikTok and has devised a formula to help create content that sticks for each of its clients’ specialties.

Viral Growth is a marketing agency that focuses on growing businesses organically. It creates innovative strategies, engaging videos and manages accounts to keep up engagement until leads are converted into revenue across apps, video games and SaaS.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founder Kazi Sharar as he shares how the company assists creators and entrepreneurs in identifying their niche and developing content that is distinctive, memorable and has the potential to go viral.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.

Use code “adweek” for a 10% discount on your plan at checkout or when booking a call.