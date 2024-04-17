Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP .

To make an event truly spectacular, relying on a photo wall and good food is not enough. You need to ensure that attendees are engaged and talking about it afterward. That’s how agency BMF creates its memorable events.

BMF is a global creative marketing agency with a fully integrated service offering, including strategy, creative, experiential, digital, talent and public relations. Clients include Marriott, Visa, Disney, Estée Lauder, Crystal, Lamborghini, Gucci, Lilly Pulitzer and Japan Airlines. BMF is known for reimagining legacy brands and reintroducing them to new audiences while positioning them at the forefront of cultural conversations.

BMF is an LGBTQ+-owned business certified by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and diversity and inclusion are fundamental values of the agency.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with BMF co-partner Brian Feit as he shares his experience in the industry and provides powerful insights on what brands must do to create an interactive event worth sharing on social media.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.