On this week’s episode, Jonathan Trimble, founder of strategic marketing agency And Rising, discusses the topic of conscious brands. Trimble shares insights from And Rising’s work in the consciousness space, ensuring both positive impact and founder wellbeing. We delve into the importance of a brand’s consciousness and how it relates to consumer identity.

The conversation highlights the shift in brand storytelling, with an increased focus on product origins and sustainability. We also discuss the focus that brands must put on functionality first for eco-friendly products, and the need to offer superior alternatives.

Trimble emphasizes the importance of providing opportunities for consumers to engage with brands beyond purchasing products. He also shares his hope for a future where regenerative business models dominate.

The episode wraps up by talking about the challenges faced by founders in maintaining their wellbeing and balancing their mission with self-care, and how And Rising is helping.

