Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Branding Your Offer With Janine Coombes

How do you put together an offer that gets your brand where you need to go?

Today we're gonna be talking with sales and marketing coach Janine Coombes, who specializes in offerings.Adweek
By Christine Gritmon

 

Presumably, your brand is supporting an actual business, and that business has offerings, whether it be products or services.

But what are those offerings? How do you make sure that they are supporting your brand? And how do you make sure that your brand is supporting them? How do you put together an offer that gets you where you need to go? How do you make sure it is an offer that you can actually sell?

In this week’s episode, we spoke with sales and marketing coach Janine Coombes, who specializes in offerings.

Christine Gritmon

