Regardless of which type of brand you are building, you are ultimately building a brand to resonate with people. Understanding those people and what will resonate with them is an important part of branding. And today’s guest, Kimmy Scotti, has built brands from her own personal interests and as an investor in other people’s brands.

In this episode, we discuss what goes into brand building, what you really need to know if you’re going to be building a brand and what Scotti looks for as an investor.

Today’s guest is Kimmy Scotti. She is the co-founder of Fig.1, a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and a self-ascribed skincare aficionado. Scotti is also a founding partner at 8VC, where she focuses on consumer and health care investments.