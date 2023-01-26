Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Even though we talk about “brand” here every week, it can still seem like a nebulous concept. What is a brand? How do you figure yours out? How do you express it to others?

Brand strategist Shelley Röstlund has branding down to a science. In this episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, Röstlund joins host Christine Gritmon to discuss her well-defined system for building brands that has helped hundreds—and will hopefully clarify the process for you as well.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.