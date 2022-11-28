The auto industry is famous for relying on history and tradition. But in today’s world, that alone might not be enough to appeal to new generations and thrive as a business. For that reason, iconic brands like Cadillac put in a lot of effort to take that nostalgia and power from the past and propel it into the future. To understand what the company is doing to drive those efforts, we invited Melissa Grady Dias, the chief marketing officer at Cadillac.

Grady Dias joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast in collaboration with Adweek. They discuss how Cadillac appeals to new generations yet remains iconic through brand marketing strategies.

In her role as the CMO at Cadillac, Grady Dias has led the launch of Cadillac’s “Make Your Way” campaign, the debut of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and helped the brand address the Covid-19 pandemic by launching the new “We Have Your Back” campaign. Today, she shares Cadillac’s omnichannel strategy and brand messaging, the importance of data for driving marketing performance and how to succeed as a marketer professional in the auto industry.

To learn more about Cadillac’s brand and marketing strategies, check out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key Highlights: