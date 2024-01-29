Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

In this week’s episode, host Jenny Rooney sits down with Michelle Peterson, CMO of Kendra Scott to discuss the brand’s remarkable journey, consumer trends and the dynamics of the jewelry industry.

During the conversation, Peterson shares her journey from chemical engineering to the CMO role and discusses the multi-generational brand’s founding in a bedroom over 20 years ago and its evolution into a lifestyle jewelry company.

Peterson also highlights the importance of connection over transaction and how the brand’s focus on giving back creates emotional connections with consumers.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

