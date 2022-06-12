Creative 100: Today's Most Innovative Icons and Influencers

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

From musicians, authors, comedians, actors, performers, designers and dancers to social media creators and TV personalities, these celebs and stars are leveraging their fame and followings to impact culture and changing how we see stardom. Here are this year’s icons and influencers featured on Adweek’s Creative 100: