CMOs Are Living Many Lives in the C-Suite

Stephanie McCarty has been a chief marketing officer for a little over five years, but the job she has today isn’t the same one she took in 2018.

“I feel like I play marketer part of the day, chief financial officer part of the day and chief technology officer part of the day,” said McCarty, CMO of home builder Taylor Morrison. At times, she added, “I have to think like a CEO.”

The good relationship she has with the chief executive, McCarty explained, has given her a “granular-level” understanding of the company’s growth objectives and strategic goals—which leads to more informed marketing decisions.

"If you can operate through the lens of a CEO first, you'll never fail as a marketer," she said.





Welcome to the life of today’s CMO. No longer confined to managing a brand and its messaging, the post’s responsibilities have swelled to include a host of disciplines. And some CMOs have mastered new corporate responsibilities well enough to step up to the CEO’s office. Today’s multiskilled marketers are also taking board seats at other companies—experiences that can help them evolve further as CMOs. What’s more, they can represent the customer perspective.

According to The CMO Survey from spring 2023, an ongoing study run by Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, more of corporate America’s senior marketers say they’re responsible for fields such as pricing, innovation and competitive intelligence. In 2020, for example, 32.7% of respondents said revenue growth was their responsibility, but by 2023 that figure was 41.4%.

A variety of forces are directing this shift. Consumers’ demand for speed has put pressure on every part of the supply chain, which in turn requires CMOs to be adroit in all aspects of the business. The pace of technology is also a contributory force, according to Nationwide CMO Ramon Jones.

“The CMO role has always involved a combination of art and science,” Jones told ADWEEK. “Now, more than ever, emerging technologies are changing how we create content, understand customers, deliver personalized experiences and measure results.”

So marketing isn’t just multidisciplinary, but also constantly evolving.

It’s tempting to assume CMOs are bridling under these changes, but McCarty takes the opposite view.

“It’s harder than ever to be a CMO today,” she said. “But I truly think it’s the best time. Because while we have to know more about the business and the world than we’ve ever been asked to know, that can only signal that our impact, our role, is being upgraded.”

Taking over the C-suite





With CMOs wearing so many hats in their current roles, it’s no surprise that their skills could translate to entirely different offices in the C-suite. Just ask Everette Taylor, chief executive officer of crowdfunding marketplace Kickstarter.

The ex-Artsy CMO made the unusual leap to CEO in 2022. Eighteen months in, he told ADWEEK his background in marketing has “significantly shaped” his customer-centric leadership style.

“It’s ingrained in me the value of understanding the needs and desires of our creators and backers,” Taylor said.

Despite CMO tenure being notoriously short, as Taylor’s case shows, it’s not always about moving to a like-minded marketing position at another brand; it’s also about career progression.

For Ewan McIntyre, vp analyst and chief of research at Gartner, this leadership shift reflects a growing impetus on the marketing function to deliver growth.

“This isn’t just about a trend of CMOs moving into CEO roles,” he noted, arguing instead that a “new breed” of highly mature, experienced CMOs who are laser-focused on customer growth are being cherry-picked for CEO—sometimes via promotions within their own brands.

Recent examples include Starbucks appointing its global CMO, Brady Brewer, as CEO of its international business. Former Taco Bell chief brand officer Sean Tresvant also recently ascended to CEO.

Taylor believes more boards should consider marketers for the CEO job, owing to their growing scope and unique perspective on brand-building, ability to drive sales through digital channels and experience in transformation.

As a marketer, we have this unique and perhaps once-in-a-career opportunity to be that glue between sales, go-to-market and product to be laser-focused on the customer experience. Carrie Palin, CMO, Cisco

“By infusing a marketing mindset into the CEO role, companies can cultivate a culture of innovation and agility essential for staying ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” he explained.

Despite this, CEOs in a post-pandemic world are less likely to be former marketing leaders, per the spring 2023 CMO Survey. In fact, just 23.5% of CEOs in 2023 had a marketing background, versus 35.9% in 2019.

McIntyre said it’s not a cyclical trend and very much depends on the individual and their ability to contribute to the bottom line.

“If you’re a CMO right now, and you’re doing what you’ve always done, then you’re not any more likely to walk into a CEO role than you were in 2020,” he said. “People like Brady, Everette and Sean aren’t just good marketers—they have demonstrably delivered growth, and they’ve been good at communicating that internally.”

Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery describes working under former marketer Tresvant as “a blessing.”

“The great thing about having a boss that’s a marketer is that they can speak shorthand [with the CMO],” he said. “This gives marketers more top cover to take risks.”

CMOs are moving to other C-suite roles as well. Mars Petcare CMO Leonid Sudakov was recently named president for growth, digital and platforms; and Molson Coors’ Michelle St. Jacques took on the role of chief commercial officer in 2023, with a remit of sales, marketing, innovation and digital. Charisse Ford Hughes moved from CMO of The Kellogg Company—now known as Kellanova—to chief brand and advanced analytics officer in 2022, and chief growth officer a year later.

Expanding to the board





As chief marketers expand their footprint in the corner office, they are also vying for spots on boards—and getting even better at marketing in the process. Former CMOs like Target executive vice president Rick Gomez and SC Johnson president Rudy Wilson were named to boards at Wendy’s in 2021 and Whirlpool in 2023, respectively.

Spencer Stuart consultant Richard Sanderson said marketing experience is “absolutely foundational” in the boardroom, not just because marketers bring digital and customer engagement prowess, but also because they’re deeply connected to customer trends and behaviors.

“Over the last few years, there have been a lot of social and policy issues boards have tripped up on,” he said. “[So] it makes increasing sense for chief marketing officers to address many of those issues.”

In late 2020, Carrie Palin was serving as CMO of analytic software company Splunk. She’d watched Splunk board member and former Microsoft marketing leader Elisa Steele guide the brand’s refresh, as well as the interaction between executives and board members, and Steele’s “great questions” and “sage wisdom” inspired Palin to seek a board seat of her own. She set her sights on NetApp, where she joined the board in 2021.

“Because marketing is so deeply aligned with customers, marketers have a wealth of unique qualitative and quantitative data that generates deep insights and drives better decision-making—not only by the marketing team, but across the entire business,” NetApp CEO George Kurian told ADWEEK. “They enable the entire organization to understand buyers’ care-abouts, develop solutions to those needs and communicate the value of the organization to a broad range of stakeholders.”

Now CMO and senior vice president at Cisco, Palin said her time on NetApp’s board made her a better business leader—thoroughly examining profit and loss statements and preparing her team for board-level presentations. But it also showed her where CMOs can lend their expertise, regularly combining her “perspective as a data-obsessed marketer with who I am as a mother of two [as] a value-add to the discussions we have as a board.”

“As a marketer, we have this unique and perhaps once-in-a-career opportunity to be that glue between sales, go-to-market and product to be laser-focused on the customer experience,” Palin said. “I also believe our craft can be a true driver of profit and revenue, so I lead by bringing data insights to the forefront.”

ZoomInfo CMO Bryan Law agrees that a marketer’s time on a board can make their job better in the process. Law briefly served on the board of media, social and consumer intelligence AI firm Meltwater, which pulls 85% of its users “from the marketing department,” according to CEO John Box. Law said the board exposed him to a culture of continuous improvement that he could take back to ZoomInfo.

“I’m always a learner, so I’m always trying to take insights from others’ successes and failures as well,” Law said.

Despite recent noteworthy board appointments, marketers don’t get that seat at the table very often. According to Spencer Stuart, just 388 new directors were added to the S&P 500’s roughly 5,000 board positions last year.

Though the number of active CMOs on Fortune 1000 boards has increased from 29 in 2019, the 41 marketers in those positions this year represent less than 0.5% of those board seats.

The low turnover of board seats doesn't help marketers' cause, but neither does Spencer Stuart's finding that most board seats skew toward current or former chief executive officers or chief financial officers—largely because they're able to illustrate their direct connection to profit and loss, strategy and overall business performance.





But marketers on boards have the advantage of providing the customer experience. As a marketing executive, Melissa Waters witnessed the rise of digital media with Pandora, ridesharing with Lyft, the creator economy with Instagram and, now, the evolving labor market as CMO of Upwork. Since being named to the board of online health care marketplace Sesame in January, she’s combined that tech experience with lessons gleaned from years on the board of Monday Night Mentorship, which helps marketers of color.

Though still in her early days on the board of Sesame, founded in 2018, Waters noted that she’s worked with the executive team on customer positioning, messaging and market advice. As a self-described “general manager of marketing,” Waters’ time on the board has involved building marketing goals around business objectives and reminding Sesame to balance brand-building with its performance marketing.

Since Waters joined the board, Sesame CEO David Goldhill said her focus has been on how the company is perceived by customers and doctors—making the health care service it provides feel “normal.”

“Whether it’s in an executive capacity in a leadership team or on the board of directors within an organization, I think there’s always room for the representation of the customer and [their] experience,” Waters said.