Chef Emeril Lagasse Is Ready for His Son to Carry On the Family Legacy

When it comes to well-known chefs, especially ones who grace our TV screens, Emeril Lagasse is at the top of everyone’s list. From leading world-renowned restaurants to writing notable cookbooks, the chef has done much to advance the art of cooking—and he’s now ready to pass the reins on to the next generation: his son, E.J. Lagasse.

Emeril’s love of food came about as a child, spending time in the kitchen with his mother. He went on to study the culinary arts and spent time in Paris and Lyon to master French cuisine. In 1990, he went on to open his flagship restaurant Emeril’s in the heart of New Orleans’ Warehouse District.

Now, E.J. is ready to carry on his father’s legacy, taking over the kitchen at Emeril’s Restaurant. He may be young, but watching his father all these years has prepared him for the challenge.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Emeril and E.J. Lagasse as they share their love of cooking, reaching younger foodies and what E.J. has in store for Emeril’s Restaurant this summer.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.