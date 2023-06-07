Adweek Podcasts

Chef Emeril Lagasse Is Ready for His Son to Carry On the Family Legacy

E.J. Lagasse is taking on a larger role at Emeril's in New Orleans

Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

When it comes to well-known chefs, especially ones who grace our TV screens, Emeril Lagasse is at the top of everyone’s list. From leading world-renowned restaurants to writing notable cookbooks, the chef has done much to advance the art of cooking—and he’s now ready to pass the reins on to the next generation: his son, E.J. Lagasse.

Emeril’s love of food came about as a child, spending time in the kitchen with his mother. He went on to study the culinary arts and spent time in Paris and Lyon to master French cuisine. In 1990, he went on to open his flagship restaurant Emeril’s in the heart of New Orleans’ Warehouse District.

image

The Art of the Dance With Jaeden Gomez

Now, E.J. is ready to carry on his father’s legacy, taking over the kitchen at Emeril’s Restaurant. He may be young, but watching his father all these years has prepared him for the challenge.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Emeril and E.J. Lagasse as they share their love of cooking, reaching younger foodies and what E.J. has in store for Emeril’s Restaurant this summer.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

Headshot of Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles