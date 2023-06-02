The Art of the Dance With Jaeden Gomez

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

When it comes to dance trends, you can find them on TikTok. Many creators turn to the platform hoping to go viral, while others do unintentionally.

That’s exactly what happened to creator Jaeden Gomez when she started on the platform, creating dances with her now roommate Kara Cannella.

Gomez grew up in Albuquerque, N.M. surrounded by dance and music. Her mother was a dancer and father was a musician, leading her to naturally being a creative. She thought she’d stay in her hometown while attending cosmetology school, but that quickly changed.

After starting her TikTok journey, things changed when she met Cannella, then decided to fully pursue social media by moving to Los Angeles.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Gomez to discuss how she got started on TikTok, creating vial dances and what it was like working with Lizzo.

Stream the new episode below