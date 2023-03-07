Call for Nominations: Brand Genius 2023

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Adweek’s Brand Genius Award has stood as the marketing world’s highest honor for roughly three decades.

As we’ve done every year around this time, we’re giving companies the opportunity to nominate their dynamic, groundbreaking brand builders. This year, we’re looking to honor brand marketers with a track record of success over the past five years.

Each year, a distinguished panel of our senior editors convenes to review the nominees and identify the most creative, colorful and, ultimately, successful examples of marketing in the industry.

As for what we’re looking for in a Brand Genius nominee, we want someone who:

has played a key leadership role in developing and/or growing a brand—including introducing a new product, revamping an existing one or guiding a turnaround effort.

has conceived and/or led the development of a truly innovative marketing campaign or otherwise guided the overall marketing of a brand in a definably new direction.

has proven the value of his/her marketing vision by producing measurable results in terms of fiscals, customer counts or other useful metrics.

is holding their team and company accountable on DEI, accessibility and sustainability.

Nominees must have a corporate title with a consumer brand, big or small. We cannot consider agency talent or consultants. Nominations should come from the marketing leader themselves, their team or their public relations team. Please fill out the form to nominate your marketing leader.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, March 30.

The winners will be recognized at a luncheon during the Cannes Festival of Creativity in June and the July issue of Adweek magazine.