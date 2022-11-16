Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs

British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery UK&I at Mondelēz International left.

The new creative for the six-week activation from VCCP was released Monday and will once again aim to inspire people to send a free chocolate bar in secret to someone special. It will be led by a 30-second TV campaign while utilizing digital 6-sheet, static and fly posters across the U.K. on bus stops to train stations to promote the giving of the 120,000 chocolate bars.

The 30-second hero film features Jeff the Cadbury postman working from the post room where the audience can see the process of sending the chocolate bars as he explains why some people deserve to receive one. The creative also showcases the accompanying out-of-home activity with Jeff “popping up” across the country.

QR Codes placed across the static OOH creative, which will aim to deliver an interactive experience through both digital video and augmented reality.

This is the first year the annual Postal Service campaign has featured accessible elements created by VCCP’s product and services innovation company Bernadette, which launched in April.

Emma Paxton, senior brand manager for Cadbury Christmas, commented: “We are thrilled to be celebrating another year of selfless festive giving with Cadbury Secret Santa. It is so exciting that more people than ever before will be able to become Secret Santas by sending a small gift of chocolate secretly to someone special, especially this year where more people are in need of a little lift than ever before.”

The campaign will run across TV, VOD, Cinema, OOH, DOOH, social, print, radio and digital. The posters and wider campaign media were planned and booked by Carat with consumer PR run by Ogilvy PR. Production on the TV campaign was handled by Girl&Bear.

Seventy-five thousand bars of chocolate will also be donated to over 200 food banks within the Trussell Trust network across the U.K.

Angus Vine, creative director at VCCP London added: “Cadbury Secret Santa is a real Christmassy magical labor of love, so we’re all buzzing that people can now access it from anywhere in the country. Walking to the shops, standing at a bus stop, wherever you see one of our posters you can get inside the postal service and send someone some secret free chocolate.”

The campaign will be the last released while long-time marketer Benazir Barlet-Batada has been with the company having started as a brand manager in 2007 before rising through the ranks in various roles.

On Friday, Nov. 11, she wrote on LinkedIn: “After 18 wonderful years, today was my last day at Mondelez. I have had a blast and worked on some amazing brands! In particular, I am so grateful to have met so many lovely and smart people who have taught me so much and many of whom I count as friends!”

She added: “It’s been a genuine pleasure and privilege to work on the Cadbury brand for the last 12 years. It’s been a very special time, and I leave with so very many great memories and stories. As many people have said before me, if you cut me open, I will always bleed purple.”

Barlet-Batada, who regularly appears in U.K. trade publications’ list of top marketers, has yet to reveal her next career move, revealing she planned to “take a bit of a break.”

