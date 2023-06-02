Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

These Brands Are Still Flying the Rainbow Flag for Pride Month

Despite attacks against brands supporting LGBTQ+ rights, some companies move forward with initiatives

pride rainbow flag
What used to be a casual symbol of support for the LGBTQ+ community has become a fraught gesture.Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
Headshot of Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

It’s not just you—there are definitely fewer rainbow company logos on social media this year.

Pride Month is kicking off under a pall, as the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ communities are under attack in state legislatures across the country.

And given the recent high-profile conservative attacks against Bud Light and Target, it’s not surprising that rainbow logos are thin on the ground. The culture war has come for even performative marketing. Some brands, including Walmart and North Face, have confirmed they’ll continue with plans in Pride Month and won’t remove merchandise despite pressure to do so.

If anything, however, what used to be a casual nod to LGBTQ+ communities during the month of June carries much more impact now, demonstrating bravery on the part of companies being brave enough to use it. We found the few brands still willing to fly the rainbow flag in the face of potential backlash and boycotts—send us any others you see at eva.kis@adweek.com.

image

Not a Seasonal Cash Grab: Brand Lessons on Engaging With Diverse Creators

Major League Baseball

While the MLB is flying the flag, baseball has not been without controversy. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night invite list has been culturally litigated all the way to the White House.

Major League Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

New York Mets

NJ/NY Gotham Football Club

Ottawa Senators

Seattle Kraken

Skittles

In fairness, the Mars Wrigley brand’s logo is a rainbow all year long, but we’ve included it here as it’s been turning over its packaging to LGBTQ+ artists to redesign for the month of June for years, and has continued the tradition in 2023.

Tripadvisor

Does a “stealth” rainbow count? Travel review and booking site Tripadvisor gave its homepage logo the rainbow makeover, but hasn’t changed the logos on any of its social media profiles or posted any Pride content.


image
Tripadvisor

U.S. Soccer

Virgin Atlantic

Fly the friendly skies, indeed. The airline’s loyalty program is also matching points donations all month to the LGBT Foundation and Stonewall UK.

Beyond the logo

These companies (and a government agency!) didn’t change their logos but also aren’t just making a seasonal cash grab for the LGBTQ+ community’s dollars.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The federal agency making sure your stuff doesn’t kill you—which also boasts a perennially flawless social media presence—casually dropped a nice LGBTQ+ family moment into our Twitter feed to kick off Pride Month.

Doc Martens

As a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ causes, the boot brand launched a collection designed by members of the community and continuing its support of The Trevor Project.

Looney Tunes

Bugs Bunny says see you at drag brunch.

Oreo

Just a reminder that the cookie brand stands with PFLAG, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ people and their families, and hosts resources on everything from coming out to using pronouns correctly.

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Eva Kis

Eva Kis

Eva Kis is the online editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles