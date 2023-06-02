Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

It’s not just you—there are definitely fewer rainbow company logos on social media this year.

Pride Month is kicking off under a pall, as the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ communities are under attack in state legislatures across the country.

And given the recent high-profile conservative attacks against Bud Light and Target, it’s not surprising that rainbow logos are thin on the ground. The culture war has come for even performative marketing. Some brands, including Walmart and North Face, have confirmed they’ll continue with plans in Pride Month and won’t remove merchandise despite pressure to do so.

If anything, however, what used to be a casual nod to LGBTQ+ communities during the month of June carries much more impact now, demonstrating bravery on the part of companies being brave enough to use it. We found the few brands still willing to fly the rainbow flag in the face of potential backlash and boycotts—send us any others you see at eva.kis@adweek.com.

Major League Baseball

While the MLB is flying the flag, baseball has not been without controversy. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night invite list has been culturally litigated all the way to the White House.

Major League Soccer

MLS is happy to celebrate #PrideMonth and support our lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer fans and community. The beautiful game is for everyone. Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/AHECkfKksT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2023

National Women’s Soccer League

The NWSL collection is a celebration of Pride 🏳️‍🌈 🛍️: https://t.co/MvdNCFytah pic.twitter.com/Wp6CgC5JUo — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 1, 2023

New York Mets

NJ/NY Gotham Football Club

Happy Pride! Or as we like to call it, Thursday. 😘 🩷 ❤️ 🧡 💛 💚 🩵 💙 💜 🖤 🩶 🤍 🤎 😘 — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) June 1, 2023

Ottawa Senators

Seattle Kraken

Skittles

In fairness, the Mars Wrigley brand’s logo is a rainbow all year long, but we’ve included it here as it’s been turning over its packaging to LGBTQ+ artists to redesign for the month of June for years, and has continued the tradition in 2023.

Tripadvisor

Does a “stealth” rainbow count? Travel review and booking site Tripadvisor gave its homepage logo the rainbow makeover, but hasn’t changed the logos on any of its social media profiles or posted any Pride content.





U.S. Soccer

Virgin Atlantic

Fly the friendly skies, indeed. The airline’s loyalty program is also matching points donations all month to the LGBT Foundation and Stonewall UK.

Soar with us this Pride month 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ We’re honoured to champion the LGBTQ+ community. From vibrant celebrations to heartfelt and change making conversations, we’re proud to fly the flag high for our people and customers celebrating love all year round. pic.twitter.com/x21ng4oRBk — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) June 1, 2023

Beyond the logo

These companies (and a government agency!) didn’t change their logos but also aren’t just making a seasonal cash grab for the LGBTQ+ community’s dollars.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The federal agency making sure your stuff doesn’t kill you—which also boasts a perennially flawless social media presence—casually dropped a nice LGBTQ+ family moment into our Twitter feed to kick off Pride Month.

Know where to report unsafe products. pic.twitter.com/hN6zWH0d8g — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 1, 2023

Doc Martens

As a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ causes, the boot brand launched a collection designed by members of the community and continuing its support of The Trevor Project.

Artist and illustrator @LoveisWise_ (they/them/he/him) talks to us about their For Pride Jadon boot design and the importance of celebrating trans and non-binary people. pic.twitter.com/PW2KMSQnV2 — Dr. Martens (@drmartens) May 23, 2023

Looney Tunes

Bugs Bunny says see you at drag brunch.

Happy Pride, get your drag on 🌈 pic.twitter.com/W8FccfjEUZ — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) June 1, 2023

Oreo

Just a reminder that the cookie brand stands with PFLAG, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ people and their families, and hosts resources on everything from coming out to using pronouns correctly.