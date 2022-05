Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When your oil-change empire spans 700 locations and 27 states, but you don’t want to pay national ad prices to promote it where it needs help most, what are your options?