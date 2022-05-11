Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Belgium is the latest country to crack down on sports betting ads with its Minister of Justice announcing his proposal of an outright ban on the advertising of sports gambling across the country earlier this week.