Professional Softball Spent Decades Building Its Brand. Now Brands Want In.

Harnessing softball’s big-league marketing power requires brand investment from the Little League on up.
At Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week in Seattle, softball players started off the festivities as part of a Junior Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park. Teams from the Arm & Hammer-sponsored Jennie Finch Classic softball game crowded sidewalks around Edgar Martinez Drive before games waiting to get to the ballpark for events.