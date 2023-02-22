Adweek Sustainability Honor 2023: Call for Nominations

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

As much as it is a scientific, technological or political problem, climate change is a communications problem—as celebrated broadcast journalist and natural historian David Attenborough has said.

And when it comes to business and culture, marketers are the some of most highly trained and influential forces of communication.

With that in mind, Adweek’s 2023 sustainability honor aims to highlight the people shaping the way marketers think, talk and act regarding climate change. These people are charting the path forward for the marketing community when it comes to sustainability issues. They’re must-follows for our community.

The award will honor one person from each of the following five categories:

Chief marketer: This leader is redefining the role to weave sustainability into the fabric of their business. They have a strong understanding of where sustainability-themed marketing can go wrong and are using innovative strategies while constantly shrinking their corporate climate footprint. Their work is producing measurable results while reducing climate impact.

Please submit nominations by Monday, Feb. 27.

Adweek will make final decisions with the help of an external panel of experts, and honorees will be featured in our April sustainability-themed digital package.