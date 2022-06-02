Adopting a New Mindset for Marketing

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The role of modern marketers is evolving and growing in influence. According to new research from Deloitte, marketing teams have grown more than 12% in the last year, assuming expanded responsibilities in data strategy, DEI, and creator partnerships. It’s time to rethink the traditional responsibilities of marketing and reset our understanding of its role in the new environment. A panel of industry-leading marketers joined Adweek’s CMO Summit East to discuss the changes they’ve seen and how to keep up in today’s world of endless options and marketing channels.