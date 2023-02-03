Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Only two things on earth will survive the apocalypse: cockroaches and the World’s Last Blockbuster.

Bringing this cheeky theory to life, the brick-and-mortar video store in central Oregon has created a 30-second ad called “Until the Bitter End,” with a debut planned for Super Bowl Sunday.

But in keeping with the quirky personality the retro retailer has honed over the years, the media plan for the commercial is endearingly unconventional. In fact, it’s completely analog, skipping broadcast TV all together.

“Until the Bitter End” will premiere during the shop’s in-person Super Bowl watch party, after which it will be released exclusively on VHS. (Rental cost is $2 a day).

Teasers have already started appearing on the brand’s social accounts as a setup for the spot, from independent agency Atlantic New York. One vignette features an oversized animatronic cockroach crawling along the check-out desk of the last remaining Blockbuster in Bend, Ore. An employee taps away at a keyboard, writing, “2.12.23. Something big is happening” against the familiar, glowing blue screen.

Another sneak peek shows the indestructible insect making its way along a desolate landscape where buildings have crumbled and people have fled. Even the streaming services are dead, according to the brand, which has used an intentionally low-fi, grainy aesthetic for the clip.

Open against all odds

With the new campaign, the store—still run by the original family owners—continues to stoke the sense of nostalgia that has made it a cult favorite, with thousands of new memberships in recent years and a thriving merchandise and memorabilia business. The outpost has become a community hub, as well as an international star, for its unlikely longevity and throwback vibe.

It’s unclear how far the ad will take the armageddon theme–roving zombies, epic battles, late fees? But manager Sandi Harding is so far sticking to the script for her biggest promo effort in more than a decade.

“We know that the world as we know it may be coming to an end, but we refuse to go down without a fight,” Harding said in a statement. “We want to remind everyone that there’s something special about the tangible experience of browsing the shelves and discovering something new. And honestly, if the world is ending, we want to go out with a bang.”

For those who can’t be at the watch party IRL, Blockbuster will live stream the event.

Not quite in the game

“Until the Bitter End” comes from directors Theodore Schaefer and Paul Gale, decorated indie filmmakers based in New York, working with Dweck Productions and Having Changed Productions.

Blockbuster joins an extensive list of brands that haven’t officially partnered with the NFL or Fox for ad buys during Super Bowl 57, airing Feb. 12, which have sold for as much as $7 million. But in keeping with a long tradition of guerrilla marketing and regional campaigns, Blockbuster and others aim to draft off the attention around the Big Game to get their messages in front of the public.

“We figured that America loves rooting for the little guy, so perhaps they might find it in their hearts to root for one of its littlest,” Dan Greener, creative director of the Atlantic New York, said in a statement. “And maybe in the process, they’ll celebrate what the big game is all about: gathering around a screen with your friends and family to watch something special happen. An experience Blockbuster happens to know a thing or two about.”

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who's in, who's out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here.