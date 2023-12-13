Brian Dolan, the CEO of WorkReduce, a data-driven platform for marketing staff augmentation and services, has been arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia and charged with multiple counts related to solicitation of a minor.

According to a report by WJLA ABC News 7 in Virginia, on Monday the parents of an underage person told police that their child was communicating with someone named “Alex” through Snapchat and received numerous illicit pictures. Fairfax County police said the person ended up being Dolan, 48, who was allegedly trying to meet the child at a shopping center.

ABC7 reported that detectives traced Dolan through his digital footprint and arrested him. The news station reported that detectives think there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement to Adweek, WorkReduce acknowledged the “very difficult news” that Dolan had been arrested and charged with a number of serious crimes.

“Given the severity of the allegations, effective immediately the company has transitioned to interim leadership, and we have begun the process of removing Brian as an officer and director of the company. The board has also started the process of implementing a permanent leadership transition plan. We will provide further details as soon as these plans are completed.”

The statement continued: “We want to assure you that while our team is deeply disturbed by this news, the company is 100% committed to serving you, and this will not impact the quality of services you receive in any way. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your sales or client success representative.”