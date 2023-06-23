With Stagwell Group, Mark Penn Is Back in the Arena

Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

CANNES, France—Mark Penn is taking a victory lap.

After a career that started in political polling and included stops at the White House and Microsoft, Penn now oversees marketing holding company Stagwell Group. He learned Wednesday the company has cracked the Fortune 1000.

“We’re 947,” an excited Penn told Adweek at Sport Beach, the company’s first-ever Cannes Lions seaside activation.

“I started seven and a half years ago, with me and an assistant,” Penn recalled. Stagwell Group took a leap forward in 2020 when Penn took control of beleaguered MDC Partners. He merged the firms and set out to build a new kind of holding company. He said building a temporary spot on the beach is making an indelible impression on the more than 5,000 who came through this week.

“It’s been important for Stagwell, as we grow, to get the kind of recognition for its combination of creativity and technology that we’ve been working on all these years,” he said.

Stagwell by the numbers:

6 divisions

72 companies

12,000 employees

$2.5 billion revenue

Penn, a longtime political operative, said it’s what’s happening in Washington that worries him these days.

You better have in place an operation, because you could lose billions of dollars overnight. Mark Penn, CEO, Stagwell Group

“The biggest challenge lately has been the economy. And if you have a Federal Reserve that’s trying to slow the economy down, I can’t say that that’s the best thing for marketing,” said Penn, who advised President Bill Clinton during his second term and was chief strategist of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 Senate campaign. He understands well what a divided nation can mean for a brand.

Brand risk in a divided nation

“It’s a 50/50 country. And if you want to analyze what you’re marketing and how it might get into politics, you have to have a Democrat and you have to have a Republican polling firm, and you have to have a financial communications specialist,” said Penn, adding that Stagwell just opened a Risk and Reputation unit to do just that.

“There’s no substitute for a thorough analysis of where your brand is and where your customers and your employees are in terms of what your balance should be,” he said. “At the White House, we had an incredible system. We had to get stuff out that day, but it was reviewed by all the relevant policy and other people. So they didn’t use the wrong word at the wrong time. And companies generally don’t have a system like that.”

Stagwell-owned Anomaly is the agency of record for Bud Light, which saw sales tank after backlash over a social campaign featuring transgender creator Dylan Mulvaney.

On Thursday, Anomaly released new work from Bud Light that takes no position other than to say summer is a great time to drink beer. Penn promises “it will be very effective.”

“There’s a huge difference between what Patagonia should do or what Ford should do or what Chick-fil-A is going to do,” he said.

“I have warned companies that the political season kicks off Aug. 23 with the presidential debates, and you better have in place an operation like I’m proposing, because you could lose billions of dollars overnight.”

Back to the beach

Putting politics aside, Penn is enjoying his company’s time in the spotlight at Cannes. While he won’t say what it cost to build Sport Beach, brands including Gatorade and NBCUniversal came in as sponsors. Importantly for Stagwell, deals got done.

“I got some incredible reports that people are signing on the spot and making this not only fascinating and interesting, but really productive from a business point of view,” he said, adding, “Many years ago, all the agencies would have done individual meetings. And now they really understand the power of working together.”

With more than 70 brands within Stagwell, Penn is not yet setting his sights on the Fortune 500. “We don’t want to get too big, (but) we don’t want to stay where we are. If you get too big, you lose the nimbleness.”

Merging creative talent, technology tools, consumer behavior and communication strategy is the business now.

“I look at our products like ARound AR, which is the stadium AR experience, or PRophet, which is the generative AI experience in communications. And we have another four or five products just on the verge of coming to market,” he said.

“I don’t get to do the kind of client service that I used to do. But I really do enjoy helping the team building marketing products.”

So, will Sport Beach be back next year?

“I’d be rather silly not to do it again,” Penn said. “We’re building a franchise here that really has power.”