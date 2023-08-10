The Future of Agencies

Will This Revival Be the One That Sticks for Crispin Porter + Bogusky?

Stagwell is making a big play to make the once iconic agency relevant again

Crispin Porter + Bogusky, once the darling of the industry, has an ambitious plan to reclaim its standing in the industry.Crispin Porter Bogusky, Getty Images
Headshot of Jameson Fleming
By Jameson Fleming

 

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

A “Where Are They Now” epilogue for the golden years of Crispin Porter + Bogusky would be endless as seemingly every major shop has a connection back to the glory days of Crispin. Those days are gone, as are the clients—Burger King, Mini, Truth and many more—that benefited from Crispin’s genius.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Jameson Fleming

Jameson Fleming

Jameson Fleming is Adweek's managing editor of marketing and agencies.

Recommended articles