Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
A “Where Are They Now” epilogue for the golden years of Crispin Porter + Bogusky would be endless as seemingly every major shop has a connection back to the glory days of Crispin. Those days are gone, as are the clients—Burger King, Mini, Truth and many more—that benefited from Crispin’s genius.