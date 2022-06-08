Wieden+Kennedy’s Memorable Moments for Bud Light

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The end of an advertising era has come: Bud Light is wrapping up its relationship with Wieden+Kennedy after a seven-year run. The beer maker has put its creative account up for review and W+K has declined to defend the business.