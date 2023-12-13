VML Wins Ice Cream Brand Breyers for Strategy and Creative

VML has been awarded the brand strategy and creative AOR account in the U.S. for ice cream brand Breyers following a review run internally by the brand. The account was won by Wunderman Thompson New York, which will become VML after Jan. 1, 2024.

Breyers, a heritage ice cream brand started in 1866 in Philadelphia, stands out for its simplicity of ingredients and natural sourcing. It was the first major brand to pledge not to use dairy with artificial growth hormones as an ingredient.

VML is charged with creating a marketing strategy that will give Breyers an even more meaningful role in today’s culture and connect with a new generation of ice cream lovers, according to the brand.

“Breyers needs an agency partner with deep respect for the rich history of this iconic brand … A partner who is in it with them every day of the year from the best summer ice cream moments to Thanksgiving’s best pie partner and more,” Audrey Melofchik, CEO of Wunderman Thompson North America, told Adweek.

New work from VML will break during the first half of 2024. Breyers formerly worked with DDB, which won the Unilever ice cream brands in 2008.

Adweek reached out to the brand to gain greater insight into the partnership with VML but only received the following statement from the brand.

“Everyone loves ice cream, but the exciting challenge for Breyers and VML is to remind ice cream lovers what makes Breyers special. We have a 160-year legacy of simple, high-quality ingredients that sets us apart and we look forward to bringing our delicious ice cream to even more households,” said Shane Kolpon, senior brand manager at Unilever.

The retail ice cream business has become more competitive as of late, with less retail freezer space available for brands and regional brands like Tillamook, Blue Bunny and Dreyer’s expanding their national footprints.

Breyers continues to be a frontrunner in the category, but with more competition, the brand is seeking an agency partner who could help keep it on top. According to Statista, Breyers’ nearly half billion in sales ranks fourth among ice cream brands in total U.S. sales in 2022, trailing only Ben & Jerry’s, Häagen-Dazs and Blue Bell.

The brand is looking for a campaign that can focus on the core Breyers customer and drive meaning for older millennials to stand out from other ice cream brands for its wholesome ingredients, sustainability efforts and cement its status as nostalgic brand.