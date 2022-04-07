Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ad Agency Persevering in the Face of War: ‘We Want To Work’

Kyiv-based ad agency Nebo has been producing work since day three of the invasion

A black and white photo of Nebo's staff pictured in Kyiv before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Nebo's staff pictured in Kyiv before Russia invaded Ukraine.Nebo
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

11 mins ago

On Feb. 23, staff from Kyiv-based creative shop Nebo went go-karting.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Publicis Groupe Exits Russia As Offense on Ukraine Escalates

Ukraine

Publicis Groupe Exits Russia as Attack on Ukraine Escalates

By Rebecca Stewart

Rosie the pigeon

Advertising

Allbirds Keeps It Native by Choosing New Zealand Indie Shop as Its Lead Creative Agency

By Larissa Faw

MDC Partners Expands into Russia Through Adwise Affiliate Partnership

Independent Agencies

MDC Partners Expands Into Russia Through Adwise Affiliate Partnership

By Stephen Lepitak

Neil Christie Wieden Kennedy

Leadership & Talent

Neil Christie Reflects on 17 Years at W+K and the Musical Pitch That Led to an Iconic Ad

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond

By Pam Zucker


An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy

By Juliette Ferrara


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising

By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co