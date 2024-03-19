Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes, June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .
The group creative director gets pulled in many different directions at once. As the step up from the creative director and below the executive creative director and chief creative officer, the GCD can be both a maker and a director, sometimes in the same day.
A good group creative director is like a point guard on a basketball team; pass the work off to talented creatives when necessary, or take the ball and drive the work home while surveying the floor the entire time.