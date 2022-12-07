As far as excuses for tardiness go, these are pretty darn inventive: Odell Beckham Jr. struts out of a jewelry store and his dazzling bling temporarily blinds a passing motorist. The driver, Danny Trejo, crashes his low rider onto the curb and blocks an Uber Eats scooter.

A giant inflatable Minion—it’s Kevin!—breaks away from its cinema perch, lands in front of a taqueria door and pins people inside, including an Uber Eats delivery person.

And Aaron Donald, the formidable L.A. Rams defensive tackle, inadvertently causes rush-hour gridlock while helping a senior citizen cross the street.

So that’s why lunch was late.

Consumers may not have asked the “why” question themselves—they just want their grub. But the delivery service and its agency of record Special US have come up with several fantastical backstories anyway.

The point of the campaign being: if an order arrives late, the customer will get three months of free delivery.

Special US, Uber Eats

Prompt delivery (almost) guaranteed

“Uber Eats predicts almost anything like traffic or weather to make sure your food gets there on time,” Matthew Woodhams-Roberts, co-executive creative director at Special US, said in a statement. “So it was fun to imagine what unpredictable circumstances might actually delay an order.”

As for the boldface names from the sports world, the agency decided to have a little fun with the two NFL stars.

“We wanted to lean into what the players were know for off the field,” Dave Horton, co-executive creative director, said in a statement. “OBJ’s incredible fashion sense and Aaron’s gentle demeanor contrasted with his intimidating reputation on the field were the perfect starting points.”

Special US, Uber Eats

As for Trejo, he’s always a crowd pleaser, and the veteran actor gets one of the best lines: “OBJ—too much drip!” he yells at the stylish free agent while trying to shield his eyes from the diamond-encrusted glare.

Senior leaders at the brand say they understand the frustration that consumers have with tardiness, and they personally want their food delivered “on time, or early, every time,” according to Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing for U.S. and Canada. “We stand behind our reliability, so much so that we are offering to cover your delivery fees by giving a free Uber One membership for three months to anyone whose food arrives later than the latest arrival time given.”

The campaign and its trio of spots—dubbed “Good Deeds Happen,” “OBJ’s Chain Happens” and “Inflatables Happen”—are running across multiple channels, including TV, social, digital, out of home, connected TV and radio.

It’s the latest work from Special US, the shop responsible for Uber Eats’ popular Super Bowl spots with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Nicholas Braun and Trevor Noah. The agency, meantime, has been named to Adweek’s 2022 short lists for Small Agency of the Year and Breakthrough Agency of the Year.