The Power and Beauty of Hula Is Her Oasis in the Media World

Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes, June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .
Sarah Freund is very much in the prime of her career as director of media at Brill Media. But she’s already living the life of a snowbird: summers in her native northern Michigan close to family, and the rest of the year in Hawaii, where she’s taken up the practice of hula dancing.
“My parents actually originally met in Oahu, but they didn’t take me here as a child,” Freund said. She came to the islands for the first time after college to do a work-exchange program on an organic farm and “just fell in love with it.”
Shortly