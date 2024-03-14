Off the Clock

The Power and Beauty of Hula Is Her Oasis in the Media World

Off the Clock: Sarah Freund of Brill Media finds connection in the Hawaiian tradition

Sarah Freund
Sarah Freund began taking lessons in 2020
Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

Sarah Freund is very much in the prime of her career as director of media at Brill Media. But she’s already living the life of a snowbird: summers in her native northern Michigan close to family, and the rest of the year in Hawaii, where she’s taken up the practice of hula dancing. 

“My parents actually originally met in Oahu, but they didn’t take me here as a child,” Freund said. She came to the islands for the first time after college to do a work-exchange program on an organic farm and “just fell in love with it.”

Shortly

This story first appeared in the March 12, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Eva Kis is the online editor at Adweek.

