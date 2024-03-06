R/GA Is Making BBC Studios' First U.S.-Focused Brand Campaign

Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, is in the process of building awareness across the U.S. and will produce a brand campaign created by R/GA to support that aim.

The organization has been on a recruitment drive in the U.S. in recent months, hiring various executives to build its expansion of digital news and production delivery into North America through branded channels, streaming and joint ventures. It produces world-famous series such as Bluey, Doctor Who, Top Gear, Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing.

Set to focus on growing awareness of its content stable across the U.S. market, the campaign will appear later this year, running across film, digital, social and OOH.

“The BBC is recognized globally for its first-class content and journalistic excellence. As we continue to grow our presence in North America, we’re excited to bring consumers closer to our brand,” said Jennifer Ball, svp of marketing, global media and streaming at BBC Studios, in a statement. “R/GA brings dynamism, creativity, and a clear understanding of our values and mission, and together, I’m excited to bring the BBC brand to life for U.S. audiences.”

Between 2021and 2022, BBC Studios drove sales revenue of over $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds), with three-quarters of its revenues from non-BBC customers, including Discovery, Apple and Netflix.

Its activities include content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across its productions and programs and formats made by U.K. independent production firms.

April Quinn, U.S. president of R/GA, added: “For many Americans, the significance of trusted news sources remains paramount in today’s dynamic landscape. This campaign underscores the importance of work rooted in human truth and culture.”

In December, BBC Studios overhauled its website for users outside of the U.K. to offer a more personalized experience to be served content and premium advertising placements. This will be its first brand campaign to run outside of its home territory.