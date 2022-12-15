Since New York is the mecca of marketing and advertising, it makes sense that a marketing company would want to wriggle like a worm into the core of the Big Apple.

Looking to increase its visibility and fill client needs, marketing experience company Quad is opening an office in New York, located at 32 Irving Pl., with plans for activation capabilities such as pop-up shops and meeting space.

Quad currently works with 4,600 clients that include Adidas, Toyota and Geico. The 51-year old company has 43 global offices including its headquarters in Sussex, Wis.

Quad, which was originally a print company, produces 3.45 million pieces of content annually and manufactures and distributes more than 765 billion pages of content, a figure that does not include consumer packaging and in-store signage.

Quad has grown its focus to a variety of services for brands including marketing management services, multimedia strategies, strategic problem-solving, data measurement, intelligence and creative development. It also helps brands physically shoot content and produces at scale.

“You can’t have a market experience company without having an experiential environment,” Quad chief marketing officer Josh Golden told Adweek. “It allows us to not only have an office but a space where Quad employees can have a business meeting, or a first-floor activation space for thought leadership or pitch meetings. We can extend ourselves and our real estate effectively to clients.”

Golden views Quad as more than an agency. It’s a larger brand that’s in support of brand marketers trying to solve their problems. “From the moment the marketer recognizes they have a problem, we’re able to detect it,” he added.

Popping up on brands

The new office will also have space for 2018 acquired agencies Periscope and Rise Interactive. In total, there will be 30 permanent desks for local team members with room for 60 through a space reservation process.

The office can be used for pop-up experiences, and as an event space for pitches and speakers. There’s also a production-level video studio for content creation.

“The space is so malleable, open and designed for flexibility,” Golden said. “This is an opportunity to demonstrate how we can do something for a brand that they might not have considered before.”

Golden said his pop-up shop concept reminds him of Rachel Shechtman’s Story, a physical retail marketing experience that acts like a magazine. Its design, theme and products change every four to eight weeks.

Quad’s New York City location will also include pop-up shop activations for clients.

The pop-up shop offers a unique opportunity to show clients that might not have a physical store in Manhattan what a quick pop-up space looks like. Since Quad has a whole in-store division, it could take digital activations in-store to show clients the full scale of what Quad offers in limited runs or experiences.

“It’s a thought experiment, which we’re starting to see activate,” Golden said. “Brand marketers can start to experiment with a physical manifestation of the expression of their brand in partnership with Quad.”

Quad team members have already started working in the new office, and the first activations in the space are expected for Q2 2023 when the location will officially be available for clients and other uses.

The decision to launch a new office comes amid significant growth for Quad. Last month, the company experienced its sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in net sales (18%). Quad attributed the increase to print segment share gains, increased pricing in response to inflationary cost pressures and increased sales in its international locations.