Q&A: Dept's First Global DEI Leader on the Need for Progress

The role of diversity and inclusion within creative agencies has been under scrutiny for years now, with many companies introducing executive positions to oversee a maturing workplace culture. Alongside being a sign of progress as businesses become more representational, that is then expected to drive more inclusive work for clients.

To that end, Dept, which has introduced the aim for 50% of managers to identify as women or non-binary and for 40% of its leadership team to identify as women or non-binary by the end of this year, has hired Sandra Masiliso as its first global diversity, equity and inclusion leader.

Masiliso joins the agency from the BBC, where she was its creative diversity lead for 50:50 The Equality Project and its creative diversity partner. Previously, she was the equality, diversity, and inclusion manager at Newton Europe.

Adweek spoke with Masiliso to hear about what the new role entails within the agency, her experiences of driving DEI within media organizations and how it is being handled more widely by the ad sector around the world.

Adweek: What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned when it comes to improving DEI practices within an organization?

Sandra Masiliso: It takes time to both realize and achieve meaningful and sustainable cultural and systemic change. As a DEI professional, my job is to lead on the facilitation of that change, equipping and empowering the business to turn the dial and take steps along the journey.

AW: This is your first time working within an agency environment – what expectations do you have coming into this aspect of the creative sector?

SM: Coming into this aspect of the creative sector, I am expecting a fast-paced environment, with peers who are both driven and innovative when it comes to thinking of new ideas. This is one of the many factors that attracted me to Dept, and I’m looking forward to partnering with our teams to channel such creativity and bring about change internally.

I also expect the efforts and gains we begin to realize internally will affect the output of our work and delivery to clients. Diversity is a massive driver of new and even greater ideas, and Dept strives to be at the forefront of innovation. In parallel, I’m excited about the possibility of marrying purpose with impact, through the work we do for some of our clients, using the power of creativity for good.

One of my favorite examples is Fingerspelling.xyz, a browser-based app that uses webcam, machine learning, and AI to analyze hand shapes so you can learn the English alphabet in American Sign Language. Through technology, we help bridge the communication barrier between D/deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their hearing peers.

AW: Why did Dept choose to create this role?

SM: Dept has committed to keeping culture at the core of what we do and how we scale our business. Diversity is one of the drivers of creativity and entrepreneurship, two core values of our business, so we knew that formalizing our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) was a necessary next step.’

It’s important that at the global level, there is an overall, cohesive vision that provides the structure and sets the direction for where we’re heading. Sandra Masiliso, global diversity, equity and inclusion leader, Dept

AW: Can you outline what your remit will entail and where you intend to even begin?

SM: I will be developing, creating, and executing a global diversity, equity and inclusion strategy that becomes embedded throughout the culture, values, and ways of working at Dept. Before getting stuck in, I believe the best place to start is to understand the business and the current landscape, listening to the feedback and observations from those at Dept, which will bring to light what’s been working well and where the opportunities lie.

AW: This role will see you tackle the agency’s diversity needs internationally—how do you prepare and take account of different cultures and experiences to bring consistency? That seems like it could be incredibly complex.

SM: It isn’t easy, but with the right approach, it isn’t impossible. In fact, it’s the various cultures and lived experiences that excite me about the role. It’s important that at the global level, there is an overall, cohesive vision that provides the structure and sets the direction for where we’re heading. Yet also, it’s absolutely vital to remain culturally sensitive and aware, avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to the delivery of that strategy across regions and individual countries.

There’s an opportunity to collaborate with our employee resource groups as well as leverage regional and country-specific data to take account of those experiences and tailor the delivery of strategic priorities and initiatives appropriately.

AW: Recent industry research would suggest that representation progress has either flatlined or gone backward while it has also been deprioritized in a difficult economic climate. Why, in your view, is that a mistake when it comes to business success for agencies?

SM: Despite numerous studies that highlight that diversity increases company productivity and performance, research shows that during challenging economic times, DEI tends to be deprioritized across some industries and organizations that focus on short-term recovery rather than long-term gains impacting functions that don’t directly bring in revenue and are deemed as “nice to have”.

What those organizations may struggle to understand is that such de-prioritization of DEI sees progress in diversity take steps back, and it’s during such hard economic times that diversity is crucial in order to leverage the best ideas and innovation used to solve the most pressing problems to come out of difficult times stronger. Yet also, to remain competitive in an industry where clients are also undergoing cost-cutting measures.

AW: How do you see this role best fitting within the agency in order to be as effective as possible?

SM: My role will have a focus on the global level, which will ensure that there is a focus on holding onto the bigger picture and the overall cohesive vision at Dept, with regard to DEIB. Partnering with peers and teams at the global level to set the strategic direction is essential to ensure there is an appropriate structure in place. At both the regional and local levels, supporting teams to deliver on the strategic objectives will be imperative to bring about change.

AW: What advice would you have for others handling DE&I within their companies to seek more support in their role?

SM: Often, DEIB professionals can feel isolated and overwhelmed in their roles due to the vast nature and importance of the role. A key point of advice would be to form relationships with stakeholders across the business, e.g., advocates within leadership teams, employee resource groups, HR/People teams, etc, and align your focus areas with the key priorities of the business. This way, DEIB no longer seems like a “separate task,” and naturally, you’ll gain more support with progressing change.