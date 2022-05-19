Technology

Pet Tech Startup Translates Canine Behavior Into Human Language in 'Dog, Understood'

The campaign from DCX Growth Accelerator touts an AI-powered smart monitor

A billboard featuring a corgi with the caption
With its first national marketing push, the Whistle Health brand is tapping the heightened level of attention that owners now give their furry companions.DCX Growth Accelerator, Whistle Health
By T.L. Stanley

1 min ago

In a sweeter-than-sugar video montage, several dogs snooze away the day—a few drooling and snoring—while their owners wonder just how much shut-eye a pound puppy really needs.

