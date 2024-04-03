Lessons Learned

Making People Feel Special Is What Fri Forjindam Does Best

In addition to chief development officer of Mycotoo, she has another title: vibe curator

Fri Forjindam
Forjindam is co-founder and chief development officer of experience design company Mycotoo.Mycotoo
Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

Fri Forjindam knew New York wasn’t for her after experiencing her first blizzard. After her master’s, the Columbia University theater graduate moved to sunny Los Angeles and continued to pursue her acting dreams. To pay the bills, she landed a gig as an executive assistant at Thinkwell Group, the global design and production agency behind experiences such as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour and Ski Dubai.

Being in those meetings gave her a glimpse of a wider world of entertaining audiences, and she never looked back.

